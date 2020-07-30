Cindy Prado Sizzles In A Sexy Little Black Dress

Cindy Prado tantalized her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling double update in which she flaunted her bombshell body in a little black dress. The photos were taken in Miami Beach, Florida, as the geotag indicated, and Cindy posed on an eye-catching spiral staircase in what appeared to be a luxurious home.

The ensemble she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption. She rocked the mini dress with an off-the-shoulder style top and a neckline that dipped slightly, showing off a hint of cleavage as well as plenty of skin.

The garment had a column of metallic snaps going down the front, and though Cindy only unbuttoned one, a few additional unsnapped would have transformed the look into a much more revealing one.

The ribbed fabric clung to her slim waist and stretched over her curvaceous hips before ending just a few inches down her thighs, leaving her legs on display. The piece fit her like a glove, and highlighted her hourglass physique to perfection.

Cindy finished off the look with a few accessories, including a delicate choker necklace paired with a bolder gold chain necklace. She also had on a pair of hoop earrings and a gold statement ring on one hand, which she rested on the curved wooden banister. Her long locks were parted in the middle and tumbled down her chest and back in soft waves, framing her stunning features.

In the first shot, Cindy gazed straight at the camera with a seductive expression on her face, while in the second, she leaned forward slightly and looked off into the distance. The pose accentuated her ample assets, as she squeezed her chest between her arms.

Her followers absolutely loved the smoking-hot duo of photos, and the post received over 4,900 likes within 24 minutes. It also racked up 87 comments from her eager audience.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote simply, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“Wow… Now that’s what you call a little black number,” another fan commented, loving her look.

“Beautiful dress, eyes, sensual lips, gorgeous woman,” a third fan remarked, showering Cindy with compliments.

“Wow,” another follower remarked, including a string of emoji in the comment.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Cindy showed off her enviable figure in a more casual outfit. She rocked a pair of white sweatpants and a revealing white sports bra as she explored Miami, accessorizing with a pair of sunglasses and a cross-body Louis Vuitton bag.