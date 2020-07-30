Former ‘RHONY’ Star Kelly Bensimon Slays In A String Bikini On Instagram

Kelly Bensimon slipped back into a bikini on Instagram and showed off her incredible figure in two steamy shots. The post was shared on her page on July 29, and her fans have been loving the skin-baring display.

The first image in the set captured the former Real Housewives of New York City star enjoying some fun in the sun. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Newport, Rhode Island. Kelly posed in the center of the frame on the shore of a beach with sparkly blue water and a few swimmers at her back. She was walking toward the camera and wore a big smile on her face as she gazed into the camera.

The mother-of-two opted for a sexy string bikini that showed off her impressive figure. The top of the garment boasted triangular cups that flaunted her ample assets. The suit’s thin set of strings were worn over her brown arms, and the top of her shoulders glistened in the sun. She rocked a layered set of necklaces that fell deep into her cleavage and drew further attention to her chest.

The bottom of the suit was just as hot, and its thin, string sides stretched on the sides of her chiseled abs. The suit’s high cut design also allowed Kelly to show off one of her most notable features — her legs. She pulled her long, dark locks in a side ponytail that fell over her shoulder.

The second photo in the series offered a better glimpse of Kelly’s fit figure. In the image, she was sprawled out on her back. She was clad in the same, skimpy purple swimsuit, and she bent one leg at her knee and playfully tugged at the strings of her bottoms with one hand. Kelly put her other arm on her head and gazed up to the sky with her sunglasses to shield her face.

In the caption of the update, she told fans that there’s just something about the water in Newport and added several hashtags to the end of her post. The image has already accrued over 2,000 likes and 160 comments. Most applauded her killer body while a few more let her know that they love the city.

“Okay I’ve been saying that you look great in masks @kellybensimon but I take it back I like you wearing bikini’s. Bikinis all day from you young lady,” one follower gushed.

“WOW!! Just like the old Bo Derek picture from the beach,” another fan exclaimed.

“There’s something about that hot body in Newport!” one more gushed.