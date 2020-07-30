Thylane Blondeau Lounges In A Blue Bikini That Flaunts Her Fit Figure

Thylane Blondeau showed off her fit figure in a scanty outfit for her latest Instagram pic on Thursday afternoon. The once proclaimed “most beautiful girl in the world” showed some skin as she lounged around in front of the camera.

In the sexy shot, Thyland looked smoking hot as she rocked a bright blue bikini. The tiny two-piece featured thin straps that allowed fans to get a look at her toned arms and shoulders. The low cut neckline also flashed her ample cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms appeared to fit snugly around her curvy hips and wrapped around her tiny waist. The garment also exposed her long, lean legs. Thylane’s flat tummy and chiseled abs were also in the spotlight for the snap. She accessorized the style with a bracelet on her wrist, and one on her ankle.

Thylane lounged on a gray couch for the photo. She had one hand resting on her thigh as the other fell beside her head, which was propped up on the arm of the couch. She laid flat on her back with one leg placed straight out in front of her and the other bent at the knee. The couch included multiple large throw pillows in the colors teal, navy blue, and gold.

In the background of the pic, large windows gave fans a peek outside. Through the glass large umbrellas, a swimming pool, and outdoor furniture could be seen. Rolling green hills and a bright blue sky were also visible.

She wore her dark brown hair pushed back away from her face as it cascaded behind her head.

Many of Thylane’s over 3.6 million followers made short work of showing the post some love. The photo garnered more than 8,900 likes within the first 20 minutes after it was published to her account. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave nearly 70 messages during that time.

“Such a gorgeous view,” one follower wrote.

“Magnifique,” another declared.

“Beautiful Babe,” a third social media user gushed.

“Always fit, always beautiful,” a fourth person commented.

The model has become known for her stunning good looks and rocking the latest fashions in her posts. However, she’s also proven that she’s not shy about showing some skin in tiny bathing suits, tight workout gear, and skimpy tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Thylane recently thrilled her followers when she posed in a pair of tight gray shorts and a scanty black bra for a sweaty gym selfie. To date, that pic has collected more than 58,000 likes and over 120 comments.