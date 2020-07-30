Sara Sampaio Flaunts Stunning Figure Poolside Wearing Revealing Blue Bikini

Sara Sampaio thrilled her 7.5 million followers with her most recent Instagram post on Thursday afternoon. The gorgeous lingerie model posted an image of herself lounging next to a swimming pool that received almost 40,000 likes in less than 30 minutes after it was uploaded.

Sara wore a tiny string bikini that showed off her killer physique in a pale blue color that popped against her golden tan. The suit featured triangular cups with a linear texture that appeared to be crocheted fabric.

The material swelled over the perfect roundness of her bust and allowed a little pale, smooth skin to peek out the side. Thin strings were tied in bows behind her neck and around her slender torso. Sara’s insanely toned abs and taut belly were prominently displayed.

The matching bottoms were partially blocked by one of Sara’s long legs in the image, but a small corner of fabric was visible across her smooth skin just above the crease of her voluptuous thigh.

A similar piece could be seen resting across the curve of her killer derriere, and the two were attached by a pair of long strings also fashioned into a bow at the side of her shapely hip. The ends dangled against her thigh and grazed the deck on which she was perched.

Sara geotagged her location at a luxury beach resort in Portugal, indicating in the caption that she was happy spending some time in her native country. Her relaxed demeanor and wide, natural smile demonstrated her cheerful mood.

The image was taken from her left side, and from the upwards angle of the camera, it seemed that the photographer was in the clear, shimmering water in which Sara dipped her toes. She focused her gaze high above the surface of the pool.

Her long brunette hair appeared wet and was slicked back from her gorgeous face. It hung straight, halfway down her back.

She accessorized with triangular gold drop earrings and either a thin bracelet around her right wrist.

Sara sat on a wooden deck surrounding an appealing pool in which she apparently had just taken a swim. Tiny droplets of water beaded against her flawless, tanned skin.

Many of Sara’s devoted Instagram followers were eager to express their adoration for the former Victoria’s Secret Angel and Sports Illustrated model.

“You are so beautiful,” observed one fan, adding a string of heart emoji.

“Hi Sara. Love you and your beautiful country, very nice people,” emphasizing their words with heart eye and heart emoji.