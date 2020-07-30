Katelyn Runck Slays In A Little Black Dress On Instagram

Katelyn Runck stunned her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest upload to the platform, which she shared on Thursday, July 30. In the three-slide set, the fitness model wore a tiny black dress that featured numerous sexy cut-outs, which showed off some serious skin.

The racy ensemble boasted a low-cut neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage. A keyhole cut-out was visible lower down on her bust, showcasing her underboob. The skirt of the frock was attached to the top with just a hint of fabric piecing the two parts together. Her toned, tanned, and taut midriff peeked through, as did her enviable abs. Katelyn paired the outfit with open-toed black heels.

Her nails were painted a bright white.

In the first image, Katelyn posed with one hand on her hip, emphasizing her curves. She modeled her body from the side and arched her back, which amplified her chest and accentuated her derriere. She stood behind a couch and placed one hand on the pillows. She looked directly at the camera in the shot, parting her lips slightly. Her brunette locks were deeply parted and tumbled down one shoulder in lengthy waves.

The second snap depicted Katelyn sitting on the couch, one arm resting on her knee while her other hand sank into a cushion. She tilted her head to the side and wore a large, open-mouthed grin on her face. She smiled brightly, her pearly white teeth glinting. In this photo, Katelyn opted to style her hair into a high ponytail that cascaded down her back.

The third piece of footage was a video of Katelyn striking various poses that showed off her fit figure. At one point, she let her hair out of the ponytail; her mane fell all around her face and shoulders. Later in the clip, she tugged on the neckline of the frock, drawing even more attention to her chest.

In the comments section of the post, Katelyn’s millions of fans were quick to fawn over the model’s latest look.

“Perfection at it’s finest,” complimented one fan, punctuating their comment with a heart-eye emoji, a red heart, and hands raised in praise.

“Flawless,” shared another social media user, including two smiley faces with heart eyes.

“That outfit is amazing,” gushed a third person, following up their message with several positive emoji.

“That sure is one sexy take on the little black dress!” exclaimed a fourth follower, adding three flames and a red heart.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram set received more than 25,000 likes and close to 900 comments.