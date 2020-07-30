Christina Milian Stuns In A Tank Top & Shorts By The Sea For Latest Outfit Post

Christina Milian took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new sultry photos of herself. The entertainer is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The “When You Look at Me” hitmaker stunned in a white tank top that displayed her decolletage and arms. Milian paired the ensemble with high-waisted light beige shorts that featured large buttons going up the garment. The item of clothing up fell above her upper thigh and was tied up from the front. She tucked her top into her shorts and didn’t show off her footwear. Milian accessorized with a couple of thin necklaces and small silver hoop earrings. She showcased the small tattoo inked on her left arm and placed stylish sunglasses on top of her head. Milian styled her long dark hair in a high ponytail for the occasion.

The 38-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first slide, she was snapped from the thighs-up while posing in front of a clear blue sky and the sea. Milian looked directly at the camera lens with a smile and flashed her pearly whites.

In the second slide, the singer who gave birth to her son earlier this year was captured looking to the side while posing in the same position. The Love Don’t Cost a Thing actress looked to her right and showcased her profile, which highlighted her striking facial features.

In the tags, Milian credited Fashion Nova for her ensemble.

In the span of 30 minutes, her post racked up more 20,000 likes and over 150 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 6.3 million followers.

“Love you so much. You deserve all the golden sunshine in your life hun,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Aging like fine wine,” another person shared.

“U absolutely do not age. You are soooo stunning,” remarked a third fan.

“You look happy and healthy,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Milian. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was photographed in a relatively low-cut shimmery green swimsuit on a boat. The “Dip It Low” songstress accessorized with a couple of necklaces and hoop earrings while keeping her nails short with no polish. Milian sported her long, dark curly hair down and showed off the large ink on her upper thigh. Unsurprisingly, the post gathered in more than 270,000 likes within a matter of hours.