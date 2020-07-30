Dolly Castro Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Plunging Sports Bra & Tiny Bike Shorts

On Thursday, July 30, Nicaraguan fitness model Dolly Castro shared a stunning snap with her 6.1 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 36-year-old standing before a glass door on what appears to be a balcony. A beautiful body of water and numerous trees can be seen in the door’s reflection. The post’s geotag indicated that the picture was taken in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

The mother-of-one sizzled in skintight activewear that featured a plunging orange sports bra from the company 1st Phorm and a pair of tiny heathered grey bike shorts. Her incredible curves and toned midsection were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Dolly finished off the sporty look with delicate hoop earrings and her sparkling wedding ring.

The brunette bombshell styled her long locks in a deep middle part. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

For the photo, Dolly turned her body slightly away from the photographer and arched her back, flaunting her pert derriere. She raked her fingers through her hair and lowered her gaze, as she parted her full lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised for 1st Phorm by tagging the company. She also gave a motivating message about exercising and asked her followers if they had done their “workout” for the day.

A few fans were quick to answer her question in the comments section.

“@missdollycastro I haven’t yet, but thanks for the motivation!!!” wrote a commenter, along with a string of pink heart emoji.

“Nope not yet,” admitted another Instagram user.

Many of Dolly’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Another stunning picture,” gushed a fan, adding both fire and red heart eye emoji to the comment.

“One truly beautiful woman!” added a different devotee.

The post appeared to have been a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 50,000 likes. Dolly engaged with her dedicated fans by responding to some of the comments.

The digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded pictures, in which she wore a skimpy white swimsuit. That post has been liked over 140,000 times since it was shared.