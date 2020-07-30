Jordan Fisher Reportedly Has Mixed Feelings About Tyra Banks As New Host Of ‘DWTS,’ Calls Casting ‘Odd’

Jordan Fisher, who competed in and won Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars alongside professional partner Lindsay Arnold, reportedly has mixed feelings about Tyra Banks as the new host of the ABC reality dance competition series. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the singer, dancer, and actor said he felt the pairing of the model and the ABC show was “odd.”

“It’s odd. Tyra is very talented, and ABC, I would say, most of the time knows what they’re doing. It’s really just a matter of seeing it actually happen,” said Jordan during the interview of the Season 29 switch-up.

“I’m curious… the tonal quality of the show is so family-oriented, and I think that Tom [Bergeron] and Erin [Andrews] has played a large part in cultivating that feeling for fans at home. So their absence, I think, is… I mean, it’s evident based on social media and all that stuff how people feel in terms of their absence from the show,” he continued regarding fan disappointment regarding the change.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Tom and Erin were let go from their jobs as hosts of the long-running competition series on July 13. Tom had hosted since DWTS’ 2005 debut. Erin came on board in Season 18. Less than 24 hours later, Tyra was announced as Dancing With the Stars‘ first solo host and also as its executive producer.

Fans reacted swiftly to the news of their firing. Many took to social media to express their frustration at the actions of the producers and network while others felt that Tyra should be given a fair chance to prove herself. Others cited the many problems over the past several seasons, including voting issues, that they hope will be resolved under Tyra’s helm.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Jordan has a long history with the ABC production. Along with his mirrorball win and performances as a part of the DWTS live tour, he also hosted Dancing With the Stars: Juniors in 2018. The junior version centered around younger celebrities who performed with junior ballroom pros and were mentored by adult professional dancers.

The actor appeared to forge a tight bond with his castmates after appearing on Season 25. He and Lindsay were fan-favorites from the start. Their youthful energy and love for dance shone through each of their performances. This helped score Lindsay and Jordan a mirrorball win and established a long friendship that reportedly continues to this day. The couple triumphed over violinist Lindsey Stirling, who placed second and actor Frankie Muniz, who placed third.