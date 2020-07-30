Jessica Weaver Flaunts Ample Bust While Posing In Bed

Jessica Weaver’s most recent Instagram share saw her rocking a sexy lingerie set that flaunted her bombshell curves. The sizzling snap was shared on Thursday afternoon, and her 9.8 million fans have loved it.

The steamy upload captured the model posed in bed while a geotag indicated that she was in Los Angeles, California. Jessica looked comfortable as she tucked one leg behind her and stretched the other off the bed in front of her. The room boasted a plain white wall, and the bed was decorated with a cream-colored headboard. The sheets and pillows were white and matched the color of Jessica’s racy attire.

The model rocked a curve-hugging bodysuit that flaunted bombshell curves. The top of the piece had small cups that were made of a mix of white fabric and semi-sheer lace. The cups of the article were small and showed off her voluptuous chest while a set of strings crisscrossed over her bust, drawing even further attention to her cleavage. The area under her chest was constructed of lace and showed a tease of her skin underneath while her tattoos were also on full display.

Jessica covered her middle section with one hand and bent the opposite arm near her side. She wore a matching kimono that draped off of her shoulders, and the sleeves were decorated with a beautiful, embroidered detail. The bottom of the garment featured a high-rise style that showed off her slender legs.

Jessica styled her long, blond curls with a deep side part and wore it messily. Part of Jessica’s hair spilled over one shoulder and grazed her chest on the way down while the other piece was worn at her back.

In the caption of the update, Jessica asked fans where they live and how they like it while wishing Instagrammers a good morning. She also added a single cake emoji to the end of the post.

It comes as no surprise that fans have been going wild over the hot new snapshot. More than 19,000 double-tapped the image while 900-plus have flocked to the comments section to compliment her figure. A few more couldn’t find the right words and used emoji instead.

“Wow so beautiful hope you have a great day I’m from Indiana it’s pretty nice here,” one follower commented with a series of pink hearts.

“New Jersey I like it rather be out in California with you or anywhere with you,” another fan commented.

“Your Beauty exceeds everything. You are incredible,” another Instagrammer chimed in.