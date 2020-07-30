Arianny Celeste Stuns In A Snakeskin-Print Cover-Up Over A White Bikini

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste has been flaunting her growing baby bump for her 3.3 million Instagram followers, and her latest share was no different. She posted a snap in which she was perched on a stool positioned on a luxurious-looking patio area, with wood-framed day beds visible behind her. The snap was taken at the Viceroy Los Cabos, a luxury resort, as the geotag indicated.

Arianny rocked a white bikini that put her curves on full display, although her cover-up obscured some of the details. However, half of her white bottoms were on display, with a thick strap stretching over her curvaceous hip. Her sun-kissed legs extended out in front of her as she leaned back, draping a portion of her cover-up over the stool beneath her.

The garment Arianny wore was crafted from a semi-sheer fabric in a brown snakeskin-print. It featured long sleeves and a neckline that dipped low, showing off a hint of cleavage. The piece also had a thick black tie at the waist, which Arianny secured above her growing bump. She tagged the brands Revolve and House of Harlow 1960 in the picture itself as well as in the caption, suggesting that pieces from her ensemble came from those brands.

Arianny added several accessories to finish off her look and give her beach-ready ensemble some personality. First, she perched a black hat with a wide brim atop her brunette locks, which appeared to be tumbling down her back. She placed one hand on the seat beneath her and adjusted her hat with the other as she gazed at the camera.

She also had on a pair of statement earrings, which were visible since her hair was swept away from her face. She layered several bracelets on one wrist for a bohemian chic feel, and added a splash of color with her nail polish, which was a vibrant shade of light blue.

The sky above was filled with fluffy white clouds, and several palm trees were visible in the distance. Her followers loved the update, and the post received over 11,800 likes and 145 comments within 20 hours.

“The most stylish mother to be! Just glowing!” one follower commented.

“Wow Arianny, looking absolutely fabulous,” another fan added.

“Looking beautiful as always!!!!!” a third fan remarked.

“Love the vacay vibes,” yet another fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

