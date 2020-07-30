‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Clare Crawley’s First Impression Rose Recipient Revealed By Reality Steve

The Bachelorette spoilers are starting to emerge now that Clare Crawley has started filming her season. On Wednesday evening, spoiler king Reality Steve shared one juicy tidbit via Twitter that fans will not want to miss.

The show was finally able to begin filming recently, after being on hold for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Everybody is isolated at the La Quinta Resort in California for the duration of this experience, and that could mean that The Bachelorette teasers might be tough to uncover.

Despite that, some tidbits have already emerged. A few photographs showing the crew have been snapped, and now Reality Steve said via Twitter that he knows who received the first impression rose.

“(SPOILER): Although early social media activity was leading people to believe he never made it on the show or was eliminated night 1, that was never the case. Dale Moss received Clare’s first impression rose,” the spoiler blogger tweeted.

Receiving that first rose of the season can often be a very telling sign. There was a long streak where the men who snagged that flower on The Bachelorette ended up with the last one as well. Could that be the case with Dale too?

Robin Marchant / Getty Images

Hannah Brown was the first to buck that trend in recent seasons. Hers went to Luke Parker, and viewers know how that turned out.

Prior to Hannah, however, this early decision did often signal very good news for the guys. Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher, Rachel Lindsay, and Becca Kufrin all ended up engaged to the men who received that initial nod of interest.

The Bachelorette pair of Lindsay and her pick, Bryan Abasolo, did get married not long ago. JoJo and Jordan Rodgers were supposed to wed this summer, but they postponed their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Becca is still with Garrett Yrigoyen, although there seems to be some discord there at the moment. Kaitlyn and Shawn Booth were together for quite some time, but they split and she’s now will fellow franchise veteran Jason Tartick.

It may take a while for The Bachelorette spoilers to reveal how well this particular suitor does during Clare’s season. Filming will likely run through much of August, and ABC has said it intends to air these episodes this fall on Tuesday nights.

Could Dale be the right guy for Claire? He is 31-years-old and is originally from Brandon, South Dakota. However, he apparently lives in New York these days.

His Instagram page is currently set to private. However, his bio notes that he is a former NFL athlete who is now a model and host, and he has been a global ambassador for the Special Olympics. The Bachelorette contestant’s website indicates that he was a wide receiver with the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Chicago Bears.

Everybody is anxious to learn more The Bachelorette spoilers about how this is going, with fingers crossed that there are no further interruptions due to the pandemic. Reality Steve has promised to share what he learns along the way and a definitive premiere date should emerge soon.