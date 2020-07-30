Selena Gomez Reveals The Reason She’s Been Taking A Break From Social Media

Selena Gomez made a return to social media and revealed why she hasn't been posting recently.

All is right in the world again as Selena Gomez made her return to social media after a week-long hiatus. The singer took the time to address her fans via her Instagram page with a minute-long video on Wednesday, explaining why she’s been absent from her social media platforms.

“I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I miss you and there’s so many exciting things coming up that I can’t wait to share with all of you,” she began. “I just think at the beginning of this year, with everything going on, it felt a little insensitive to post things that may be a little just… joyful or celebratory, it was really hard for me. I’ve taken the time to learn, truly learn about what’s going on and I continue to make that my priority ” she shared.

The singer looked relaxed, wearing a sleeveless gray tee. Her hair was pulled back, which accentuated her natural beauty. She expressed gratitude for her fans and assured them that she’d be a bit more “involved” on her platforms. She teased that she would be sharing more “personal stuff” about what she’s been getting up to lately.

“But, thank you for being here, and thank you for supporting me always and I will talk to you soon,” she said as she ended the video.

It looked as though her followers were happy to have her back as the post garnered over 10 million views and received more than 50,000 comments within hours of going live on the platform.

“My girl!! We missed you!!” One Instagrammer wrote.

“We stan an understand queen!” another commented.

“Protect this angel at all costs,” a third chimed in.

Gomez is usually quite active on Instagram and often interacts with her followers in the comments section. The last time the “Good for you” singer posted was after her 28th birthday earlier this month. She celebrated the occasion by posting a snapshot of three Polaroids, in which she looked radiant rocking a flowing, gold dress as she posed in front of enormous pink balloons that read “Happy Birthday Selena!”

It’s been a life-changing year for Gomez. In addition to releasing her third studio album earlier this year, and announcing the summer release of her Rare Beauty brand, she has become an active voice in the Black Lives Matter Movement. In May, she handed over her Instagram account to leaders from the Black community in the hopes of sharing their voices with her 184 million followers.