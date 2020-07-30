Gwen Singer Opts To Go Braless Wearing An Open Shirt & Yellow Thong Bikini Bottoms

Gwen Singer went scantily clad in her latest Instagram update on Thursday morning. The model showed some skin while encouraging her fans to keep smiling in the caption of the post.

In the steamy snaps, Gwen looked drop dead gorgeous as she opted to go braless underneath a blue and white striped blouse. She had the shirt unbuttoned and knotted in the front in order to show off her abundant cleavage. The shirt featured long sleeves and clung tightly around her tiny waist.

She teamed the top with a pair of yellow thong bikini bottoms. The garment rested high on her curvy hips and accentuated her flat tummy and killer abs. Her long, lean legs were also in full view. However, it was her round booty that drew attention.

Gwen accessorized the style with a pair of small gold earrings and a matching gold bracelet. She wore a ring on her finger and completed the outfit with some strappy white heels.

In the first photo, she posed with her backside towards the camera. She had one knee bent and her back arched as she looked over her shoulder with a flirty smile on her face. In the second shot, she placed one hand behind her for balance and the other in her hair as she pushed her hip out.

She wore her dark hair in a deep side part. The long locks were styled in tight curls that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

Gwen’s over 1.2 million followers went wild for the post. The pics garnered more than 11,000 likes within the first three hours after they were shared to her feed. Her fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 200 remarks about the pics during that time.

“Love your smile,” one follower gushed.

“You are the best, believe in it!” another stated.

“Love that body and that tattoo sexy,” a third social media user wrote.

“Well.. You just Made Thursday better,” declared a fourth person.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her curvaceous body in revealing outfits online. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, tight dresses, and scanty lingerie in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a racy black ensemble that included daring cutouts to expose her underboob, hips, and abs. That upload also proved to be a popular one. To date, it’s earned more than 19,000 likes and over 430 comments.