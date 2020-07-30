Saffron Barker Poses On Her Knees In Low-Cut Black Swimsuit By The Ocean

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to share with fans a new photo of herself on her vacation in Greece. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant has been updating her followers regularly with what she’s been wearing on her trip and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The 20-year-old stunned in a low-cut black swimsuit that displayed her decolletage and a hint of her midriff. Barker went barefoot for the occasion and covered her eyes with large black circular shades. She kept her nails short with a coat of white polish and accessorized herself with bracelets, rings, and small earrings. Barker showed off the small tattoo inked on her left arm and styled her long blond hair in a ponytail.

The YouTuber — who boasts more than 2.4 million subscribers — posed on her knees on top of an outdoor sunbed. Behind her appeared a dreamy blue sky with not one cloud in sight. To her right looked to be palm trees and a villa while to her left was the beautiful clear ocean. Barker flashed a smile while displaying her side profile. She showed off her pearly whites and rested both arms beside her.

In the next slide, Barker attached a short video clip of her showing off her white heart-shaped plate filled with sushi as well as her stunning view of the sea in front.

She geotagged her upload with Cavo Tagoo Santorini and expressed in her caption that she’s having the best time overseas.

In the span of one hour, Barker’s post racked up more than 74,000 likes and over 640 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“God is a woman called Saffron Barker,” one user wrote.

“Wow you are honestly so gorgeous,” another person shared.

“OMG to see you so happy makes me and my heart so happy. ilysm you beautiful angel,” remarked a third fan.

“Looking gorgeous! Love how happy you are! Love that swimsuit too!” a fourth admirer commented.

Today marks the second post from Barker. Earlier, she treated her followers to a snapshot of her in a light yellow dress with a thigh-high slit and thin straps. Barker paired the ensemble with white heels and sported her long wavy blond hair down. She accessorized with a necklace featuring a heart pendant, rings, small earrings, and bracelets and was photographed by a staircase and next to a white lantern. Like all her pics from her recent holiday, the backdrop looked like a postcard.