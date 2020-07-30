Tahlia Hall Flashes Her Booty In A Pink Thong While Riding Her Bike

Tahlia Hall let it all hang out in her latest Instagram pic on Thursday morning. The model got silly for the camera while telling her fans to spot the moon in the caption of the post.

In the sultry snap, Tahlia looked hotter than ever as she rocked a tiny white top. The shirt was knotted in the front in order to fit her torso better. It also featured short sleeves that exposed her toned arms.

She complemented the top with a pair of pink thong bikini bottoms. The garment was cut high on her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her petite waist as it showcased her long, lean legs and put her round booty in full view. Her flat tummy and abs could also be seen in the shot.

She accessorized the style with a pair of sunglasses on top of her head, white sneakers on her feet, and a gold bracelet.

Tahlia sat on a pink bike with a white seat for the photo. She had one foot on the ground and the other on the petal as she arched her back and pushed her backside out. She tilted her head towards that sky and closed her eyes while sticking her tongue out.

In the background of the pic, a bright blue sky, sunlit buildings, green foliage, and flowers were all visible.

She had her long, blond hair pulled back into a classic ponytail behind her head. She styled the golden locks in straight strands that fell down her back.

Tahlia currently boasts more than 527,000 followers on the social media platform. Many of those admirers wasted no time showing some love for the post by clicking the like button more than 16,000 times within the first five hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Fans also swarmed the comments section with over 200 messages.

“I dont know what looks better the bike or you. Both hot I guess,” one follower stated.

“Prettiest girl ever,” another wrote.

“What a sight to wake up to lol… keep killin it,” a third comment read.

“Great body goals,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to flaunting her enviable curves in scanty outfits for her online pics. She’s been known to sport racy bathing suits, skimpy tops, and stunning lingerie in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tahlia recently delighted her fans when she posed in a blue thong bikini. To date, that snap has 24,000 likes and over 440 comments.