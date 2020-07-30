Camille Kostek Showcases Her ‘Wonder Woman’ Moment In A Stunning Cut-Out Bathing Suit

Camille Kostek took to Instagram on Thursday morning to share a fun behind-the-scenes look at her recent Haute Living photo shoot. On Wednesday, the blond beauty had uploaded a peek at the final version. Now, she is sharing a more comical side to how this snap was created.

In her caption, Camille said that this video captured the exact moment when the incredible final snap was created. She called it the “Wonder Woman” shot, and the post featuring the picture made it clear why she dubbed it that. For the actual photography session, though, things were not going quite as they looked post-editing.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue rookie star said that this was done in Malibu back in March. Apparently, it was pretty chilly that day, and she explained that the photographer was bundled up as he snapped pictures while Camille posted in a bathing suit.

The setting was a gorgeous one, despite a dark, overcast sky. Camille stood a foot or so in front of an infinity pool, with the beach and ocean below and behind her. She wore strappy dark-colored heels and a bold necklace to accent the stunning swimsuit she modeled.

“R u KIDDING perfect human being,” one of her followers commented.

Camille’s blond hair was pulled back into a sleek, low bun. She wore a stunning one-piece bathing suit, and based on the tags she included in her still shot of this pose, it seemed this was the Norma Kamali “Starbrite” garment.

The strapless suit had oval cut-outs on the sides along the midriff, and these allowed Camille to beautifully accentuate her curves. It also had a high cut on the legs and presented a clean, modern vibe.

The statement necklace seemed to be from Chopard and the overall look was certainly a jaw-dropping one.

Camille’s short video showing how this shot was captured was viewed more than 90,000 times in just one hour. Dozens of people commented and the consensus was that this was an amazing snap.

“That superhero energy!” a follower declared.

“I meannnn, the natural beauty is out of this world,” another follower noted.

The finished photo is absolutely incredible. However, many of Camille’s fans shared that they loved the opportunity to see her looking natural and real prior to any editing.

“Ok Total bombshell moment,” someone else said.

Camille’s certainly been living her best life lately. She made the cover of the “Rookie” edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and she recently explained that this was a dream come true. Fans love her sense of humor along with her beauty, and she has definitely become much more than being seen just as former NFL star Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend.