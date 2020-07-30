Kelsie Jean Smeby Shows Off Her Bronzed Body In A Sexy Red String Bikini

Kelsie Jean Smeby went full bombshell as she rocked a tiny ensemble in her most recent Instagram upload on Thursday morning. The stunning model flashed her fit figure as she served up a sexy look for the camera.

In the racy pic, Kelsie looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a skimpy red string bikini. The top featured thin straps that put her muscular arms and shoulders in the spotlight. The low cut neckline also exposed her massive cleavage. The bathing suit’s color also helped to emphasis her bronzed tan.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist as the accentuated her long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the look with a large black, red, and white hat on her head and a dainty gold chain around her neck.

Kelsie stood on the beach for the shot. She placed one hand on her hat and the other on a piece of driftwood nearby. She pushed her hip out and bent her knee bent as she gave a smoldering stare into the lens. In the background, a white sand beach and gorgeous view of the water could be seen.

Although the top of her hair was covered with the hat, Kelsie styled her long, dark mane in straight strands. Her loose locks fell down her back and lightly brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

Kelsie’s 687,000-plus followers immediately began to share their appreciation for the post, clicking the like button more than 3,900 times within the first hour after it was published to her account. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 100 remarks on the pic during that time.

“So much fierceness and beauty from you,” one follower wrote.

“You are a beauty,” another stated.

“You are hot with red [fire emoji],” a third social media user gushed.

“Beautiful body and lovely eyes,” a fourth person commented.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her rock racy outfits in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and skimpy tops in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelsie recently piqued the attention of her followers when she flaunted her round booty in a racy blue and white string bikini with thong bottoms. To date, that post has raked in more than 15,000 likes and over 260 comments.