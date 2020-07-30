‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Comings & Goings: Lawrence Saint-Victor Back On Contract As Carter Walton

The Bold and the Beautiful comings and goings spoilers reveal that Lawrence Saint-Victor is back on the CBS soap opera. Executive producer and head writer Bradley Bell announced the exciting news to Soap Opera Digest and confirmed that Saint-Victor’s on-screen character, Carter Walton, will be playing a much bigger role in the future.

“Lawrence Saint-Victor [Carter] is a great talent and a great actor. Kiara [Barnes, Zoe] came to the show and proved to be a multidimensional actress with the baby Beth story. It’s great to launch into another chapter with Zoe and to have Carter in the mix,” Bell said.

The 38-year-old actor first joined the cast of The Bold and the Beautiful in 2013 and plays the role of Forrester Creations’ attorney. He is also a licensed wedding officiant, and even when he was not on contract, was often seen officiating the numerous weddings on the sudser.

It also appears as if the actor will have a prominent storyline featuring Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) as B&B’s head honcho specifically mentions her. Those who follow the soap know that she played a key role in the Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) storyline as she covered for her father’s sins.

Carter has previously expressed an interest in Zoe and it appears as if she’s not averse to his attentions. Could there be a romance on the cards for the two characters? All the signs indicate that they are interested in each other.

Sean Smith / CBS

Katie & Zoe Fill Him In

The Bold and the Beautiful fans last saw the legal eagle on Monday, July 20 when Katie Logan (Heather Tom) asked him to view her latest campaign. After he complimented her on a job well done, he asked her to update him on the current news.

Katie then told him all about Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) kiss behind her back and how Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) had exploited the situation for her own gain. Carter had been shocked.

Later, he and Zoe also had a heart-to-heart. She recapped her disastrous wedding where she was supposed to have married Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), but it turned out that he was only using her to get to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Hope exposed the designer and Zoe umped him at the altar.

or

Gilles Toucas / CBS

Zoe Catches Carter Shirtless

They also indulged in some light flirting. Carter told Zoe that she could do much better than Thomas. She realized that he was flirting with her and took the bait.

“Do you have someone in mind?” she asked the lawyer.

“Maybe,” he teased the model.

Next week, Zoe will also catch Carter in a compromising position. The attorney will be bare-chested when she walks into his office.

As for Zoe, she will be delighted when she can finally see more of the man.