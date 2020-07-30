Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her Supermodel Bod In A Tiny White Top & Red Checkered Pants

Kendall Jenner put her supermodel figure on full display this week when she was spotted out in Malibu, California by the paparazzi. The reality star showed some skin during an outing, where she met one of her friends for a lunch date.

According to a report by Hollywood Life, Kendall hit the town on a sunny day as she went for a casual and stylish look as she rocked a skimpy white tank top. The shirt featured thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. It also featured a scooped neckline, but didn’t reveal her cleavage. The cropped garment gave fans a peek at her flat tummy and rock-hard abs as well.

The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model teamed the top with a pair of red and white checkered pants. The bottoms were high-waisted and fit snugly around her curvy hips and petite waist. They also accentuated her long, lean legs. The outfit seemed like the perfect choice in order to stay cool in the hot California sun.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

She accessorized the ensemble with a pair of white sneakers that included red trim. She also rocked a pair of dark and trendy sunglasses over her eyes.

In her hands she carried her car keys, phone, and a brown bottle. She also had a slip of paper resting between her fingers. The oldest Jenner girl complied with California’s strict mask mandate, covering her face with tan mask that nearly blended perfectly with her skin.

Kendall wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle as she seemed to run her errands. The brunette locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and blew in the wind.

The Daily Mail reports that Kendall’s choice of clothing also helped to highlight the fact that she’s sporting a glowing tan. The outlet revealed that she’s been a busy woman as of late, and that just hours before her lunch outing, she was spotted hitting the town with her gal pal Cara Delevingne, when the two were pictured heading into celebrity hot spot, Nobu, in Malibu.

During that trip out, Kendall was said to wear a skintight black bodycon dress that flattered her slim figure and hugged all of her curves. She added a matching black face mask to coordinate. Meanwhile, Cara opted for a white tank top that fit loosely around her midsection, as well as a pair of dark pants. She also wore a black covering over her famous face.