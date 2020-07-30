Suzy Cortez Rocks A Denim Thong & Lace-Up Boots On Instagram

Brazilian model and social media influencer Suzy Cortez showed off her famous figure in a sizzling shot that offered fans a generous view of her backside. The update was shared for her 2.3 million fans on July 29 and added some severe heat to her page.

The photo was snapped from Suzy’s backside and showed her walking in the middle of a crosswalk. A tall building that had “Safra” written in big, white letters could be seen in the distance, and a few other pedestrians were walking in front of Suzy. A large stone planter appeared in the front of the structure, and it was filled with bright greenery. Suzy took a step forward while holding a small soccer ball in one hand and a blue jacket in her opposite hand.

On top, she sported a blue t-shirt and the sleeves fit tightly on her biceps, showing off her bronze arms. The garment was cropped and treated fans to a view of her back that was partially covered by her hair. The bottom of Suzy’s outfit was just as sexy, and it did a better job of showing than it did of covering.

The model rocked a pair of denim panties that were constructed of light wash fabric that gave the piece a vintage vibe. The garment tucked into her derriere and showcased her bodacious backside and shapely thighs. The edges of the panties were frayed, and they fit tight on her hips, which helped show off her tiny waist and midsection.

Miss BumBum World 2019 rocked a pair of chic, black over-the-knee boots that had lace-up detailing in the back. The boots also boasted a sizeable heel that added some length to her fit frame. She wore her long, brunette locks down and straight, and her silky tresses fell partway down her back.

In the caption of the post, Suzy tagged the FC Barcelona soccer team and used a few other hashtags to complete the post. She also made sure to credit her photographer, Gabriel Renné, for snapping the sexy shot.

It’s no surprise that the photo has generated rave reviews from Suzy’s loyal followers. More than 46,000 Instagrammers have double-tapped the “like” button and over 300 left comments.

“Looking good. You are so beautiful and lovely, baby,” one follower gushed.

“Beautiful and sensual my love,” another Instagrammer chimed in with the addition of a few red hearts.

“So hot body looks fantastic especially with them thigh high boots lovely,” a third follower chimed in with flame emoji.

A few others used peach emoji to express their admiration over her booty.