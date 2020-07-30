Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo Of Son Psalm & Niece True: ‘Besties’

Kim Kardashian shared a sweet photo with Instagram of her son Psalm, 1, and her niece True, 2, calling them “besties” in the accompanying caption. The image was a hit with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s 182 million followers. It was liked 3,331,488 times and counting thus far.

The adorable pic appeared to have been taken in a child’s bedroom. It was not indicated if the room was in the home Kim shares with husband Kanye West and their three other children — North, Saint and Chicago — or Khloe Kardashian’s abode, where she lives with her daughter, True.

True looks more and more like her lovely mother each day. She wore an adorable white, smocked sundress that featured a print of pink roses and green leaves. The top had spaghetti straps and a shirred bodice. True’s hair was styled away from her face, and she wore earrings in her ears. The little girl’s strappy sandals featured a leopard print.

On her neck, True wore a thin gold chain and on her right wrist, a bracelet in the same tone. In her hand appeared to be a toy. Her father is professional basketball player Tristan Thompson.

Standing next to his cousin was Psalm. The little boy was barefoot and wearing a sweet outfit which consisted of a cranberry-colored oversized shirt and long shorts. Psalm had a thin gold bracelet on his left wrist. He looked directly at whoever took the photo.

Behind the children was a stunning dollhouse. Also seen was an open closet, with lots of outfits in small sizes hanging inside.

Khloe was one of the first to post a comment, loving the photo of the sisters’ “babies.” Also chiming in was Kylie Jenner and True’s dad, Tristan, who reacted positively to the image.

The Kardashian kids appeared to enjoy their time together, and fans of the family appreciated a regular moment captured between two of the youngest members of the clan.

“Wow, he got so big,” remarked one follower of how much the little boy has changed.

“They could pass as siblings,” said a second fan, noting how the cousins share similar facial features.

“Baby True is so tall,” remarked a third person of the little girl’s height.

“They are both just growing up so fast. Wow. I remember when you ladies welcomed them to your families. How time flies! Enjoy every moment with them,” said a fourth follower who shared their own advice for the reality show star.