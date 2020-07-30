Donald Trump Says Federal Troops May Stay In Portland After Governor Announces Withdrawal

President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Thursday that federal troops wouldn’t be leaving Portland just hours after Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced that they would be.

“Kate Brown, Governor of Oregon, isn’t doing her job. She must clear out, and in some cases arrest, the Anarchists & Agitators in Portland. If she can’t do it, the Federal Government will do it for her. We will not be leaving until there is safety!”

The announcement comes hours after Brown had confirmed that she and Vice President Mike Pence had come to an agreement to have feds leave the city, which has seen ongoing protests for over two months.

“After my discussions with VP Pence and others, the federal government has agreed to withdraw federal officers from Portland. They have acted as an occupying force & brought violence. Starting tomorrow, all Customs and Border Protection & ICE officers will leave downtown Portland,” Brown wrote.

Demonstrations in the city had largely dwindled prior to federal agents arriving. After unidentified troops — later found to be individuals from the Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement — were accused of detaining demonstrators and tear-gassing crowds of people, the gatherings began to dramatically increase in number.

On several evenings, a group of mothers gathered together to create a human shield against those demonstrating against the federal presence and speaking out for the Black Lives Matter movement. Later, a group of veterans joined the gathering to help support protesters.

Mason Trinca / Getty Images

The topic became a flashpoint between those who felt that the U.S. government was overstepping its bounds, and Trump, who has repeatedly admonished state leaders to get protests under control.

As part of the agreement, the feds would be leaving the city, with just a few staying behind to act as year-round security for federal buildings.

Despite the announcement, federal agents once again tear-gassed and arrested demonstrators in downtown Portland as local CBS affiliate KOIN reported. Around midnight, the protest was declared an unlawful assembly, and those gathered were asked to leave the vicinity of the courthouse, which has been fenced off to prevent people from damaging the property.

People present told the news outlet that they viewed the presence of officers, directed there by the Trump administration, as tyranny and occupying force.

Trump, meanwhile, has repeatedly threatened to send additional law enforcement to quell the protests. On Wednesday, after the troop withdrawal was announced, he said that if local leaders didn’t “solve their problem,” he would send in the National Guard, as the Daily Mail reported.