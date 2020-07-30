Bri Teresi Opts To Take A Hike In A Pair Of Insanely Sexy Booty Shorts

Bri Teresi opted to sport a sexy two-piece set for her hike in California. The blond babe shared a sizzling new snapshot to her Instagram page on July 29 that showed of her enviable figure in questionable hiking attire.

The sexy new post captured Bri with her backside faced toward the camera. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Los Angeles, California where she posed on a dirt trail with a wood fence and a line of palm trees on her left side. Bri ran one hand through her blond tresses and held a green drink from Adrenaline Shoc Energy in her right hand. The model popped her booty toward the camera while clad in a smoking hot outfit.

On the upper-half of her figure, she rocked a black bra that fit snug on her body. The garment had thin straps that were covered by Bri’s long locks while her shoulders and slender arms were on full display. The bra also allowed Bri to show off her beautifully bronze backside while the lower-portion of her ensemble was even sexier.

Bri rocked a pair of tiny booty shorts that boasted the same color as her bra. The back of the shorts acted like a thong and flaunted her peachy posterior in its entirety while its sexy cut also treated fans to a great view of her fit legs. The waistband of the shorts was high on her waist and showcased her tiny midsection.

Bri completed her look with a pair of sneakers that looked like they have had plenty of use. The body of the sneakers was white and they had grey and pink accents while the back of the shoes boasted a black Nike logo on them. Bri wore her long, blond locks down and messy and her flowing mane spilled over her shoulder blades.

In the caption of the update, Bri asked fans who wanted to go hiking with her and added a few silly smiley face emoji to the end of her post. She made sure to tag Adrenaline Shoc Energy’s Instagram page and use a hashtag to match.

The post has already earned over 6,000 likes and 200 comments in less than 24 hours. Most social media users complimented Bri’s bombshell body while a few more used emoji.

“That would be me please thank you,” one follower gushed with a few flame and heart-eye emoji.

“You are the most beautiful woman,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Amazing outfit and photo of you. If I visited you and Katie would love a hike with you sisters!!” another fan added.