‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben’s Haunted By His Past, Ciara & Claire Team Up

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, July 30, 2020 reveal that there will be a lot of big moments in Salem as the week begins to wind down.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers will watch as Ben Weston is forced to face his past. Currently, Ben is being held hostage after someone looking for revenge planted a bomb at his wedding and kidnapped him. Now, Ben’s new wife, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) is frantic to find out what happened to him and get him back.

Sadly, Ben will have to answer for many of the mistakes that he made in the past. As fans may remember, Ben wasn’t always the hunky stand-up guy that Ciara fell in love with. He previously struggled with severe mental health issues that led him to kill multiple people, including Eve Donovan’s daughter, Paige Larsen.

While a man named Vincent has been revealed as Ben’s captor, fans still believe that Eve could be behind his kidnapping. On Thursday, Ben will relive some of his worst moments as he’s reminded of all of the hurt and heartbreak that he’s caused so many people with his actions before he received help and found medication that worked for him.

Meanwhile, Ciara won’t stop looking for the love of her life. She’ll be determined to figure out what happened and she won’t rest until she has her new husband back in her arms. However, she’ll need some help, and she’ll enlist Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan).

Ciara and Claire have a rocky past, and most recently Ciara even accused Claire of planting the bomb at her wedding and trying to kill her and Ben. Claire also has a history of mental illness, which ended up with her trying to burn Ciara alive before being shipped off to a psychiatric hospital.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

In addition, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will learn that his nemesis, Gabi Hernanadez (Camila Banus) has been making inroads at his company behind his back. The two have been at each other’s throats for years, as they both want to control DiMera Enterprises.

Finally, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) will go into labor. This is the moment that Allie’s brother Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and his husband Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) have been waiting for, as they have plans to adopt the baby. However, with Allie’s mother, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) in town, it seems that the day could turn out to be chaotic for the expecting mother.