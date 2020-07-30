Rihanna Gives Update On New Music: ‘I’m Gonna Make It Worth It’

Rihanna hasn't released an album since 2015's 'Anti'.

Rihanna has given fans an update on new music after years of desperate pleas from her followers to drop a new single. The star got candid about what she’s got in store in a new interview, where she confirmed that she’s been working hard on new stuff and promised that it will definitely be worth the very long wait.

Rihanna spoke out to Entertainment Tonight via video chat this week, where she confirmed that she’s “always working” on new material but wouldn’t be dropping anything before she’s ready just because her fans have been waiting.

“When I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out. And you’re not going to be disappointed when it happens. It’s going to be worth it,” she teased.

“I’m not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting. It’s taken this long, I’m gonna make it worth it,” the star — who became the richest female musician in the U.K. earlier this year — added.

As for what that new album could sound like when it’s finally released for the world to hear, Rihanna played a little coy but did hint that her new stuff will be different to the tracks she released when she burst onto the scene with her debut single “Pon De Replay” back in 2005.

“I’m 15 years older. I thought that was just a few years ago, now it’s like a decade plus,” she said.

The Barbadian singer and makeup mogul added that she’s “really grateful to still be here and being able to expand into other ventures” as she continues to expand her hugely successful Fenty brand.

“I’m grateful. It’s been fun and I can’t even complain,” the “Where Have You Been” singer added.

Rihanna’s been teasing fans with new music for a long time now. The star dropped her last full-length release, the multi-platinum Anti, in 2015, with the final single from the album, “Love on the Brain”, being released in 2016. However, she has appeared on a few collaborations since then, including 2017’s “Wild Thoughts” with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller while she also joined forces with PartyNextDoor on “BELIEVEIT” back in March.

Since she dropped her last album, Rihanna’s been focused more on her other business ventures, including her makeup line, which just expanded into her newly launched skincare line called Fenty Skin. She’s also the owner of the popular underwear line Savage x Fenty, which has a number of famous ambassadors, including Normani and singer JoJo who recently showed off a look from the brand on social media.