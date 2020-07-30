Ashley Roberts Wows In Cropped Shirt & Miniskirt For Latest Outfit Post

Ashley Roberts, who is one-fifth of the successful girl group The Pussycat Dolls, took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself inside the Global Studios. The “Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny)” songstress is currently a showbiz presenter on Heart FM’s breakfast show alongside Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston and has continued to wow with her choice of fashion during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Roberts stunned in a cropped black shirt with mid-length sleeves. She left the top of the garment unbuttoned, which helped display a hint of her decolletage. The singer paired the ensemble with a black high-waisted denim miniskirt and skyscraper stiletto heels. She sported her blond locks up but left the sides down to frame out her face.

Roberts posed in front of a plain red backdrop with both hands on her hips. She parted her legs and looked directly at the camera lens with a pouty smile.

In the tags, Roberts credited the high street brand River Island for her clothing, House of CB for her shoes, and her stylist Thomas George Wulbern for helping her achieve this glammed-up look.

In the span of six hours, Roberts’ post racked up more than 9,500 likes and over 180 comments, proving to be very popular with her half a million followers.

“Hottest woman of all time,” one user wrote, adding numerous flame emoji.

“You are beautiful. I will never wake up in a morning to woman as stunning as you but on Instagram it’s possible,” another person shared.

“I hope you are having the best day!! The outfit is fire,” remarked a third fan.

“Morning Ashley. You look amazing today, as always. You were always the one that caught my eye from the PCD. X,” a fourth admirer commented.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Roberts was snapped in the same outfit by the paparazzi while leaving her work located in London. The entertainer opted for black sunglasses and held a Louis Vuitton bag of the same color with their iconic logo embroidered on the front.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Roberts. Earlier this month, she was snapped on the balcony at the Global Studios in a short yellow blazer dress that was tied-up tightly at the front. Roberts completed the outfit with matching heels, which gave her some extra height. She sported her wavy shoulder-length blond hair down with a middle part and kept her nails short with a coat of red polish.