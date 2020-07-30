Rachel Lindsay Calls Garrett Yrigoyen A Piece Of Sh*T For His Support Of The Thin Blue Line

Rachel Lindsay will not have anything to do with Becca Kufrin's fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen.

Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay is making it perfectly clear that she will have nothing to do with her friend Becca Kufrin’s fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen. During a recent episode of the Everything Iconic podcast with host Danny Pellegrino, she discussed what she deems to be Yrigoyen’s problematic past, according to E! News.

Yrigoyen recently came under fire for a post on Instagram in which he shared his support for law enforcement and the Thin Blue Line. While he condemned racism, he noted that not all police officers are bad and that they should not be judged as a group for the actions of only a few. At the time, Lindsay called him out on his behavior and they engaged in a war of words online and he told her that she would no longer be invited over to the home he shares with Kufrin. Kufrin apologized to those he may have hurt through his statements and stated that she is determining whether or not she will continue their relationship. This is not the first time that Yrigoyen has said or done something controversial, as Lindsay pointed out.

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

“He has doubled down on his beliefs. This is not the first time he has had problematic behavior. When he was on the season—he had a history of liking things that were racist, sexist, homophobic, calling the Parkland students ‘child actors.’ It was a lot.”

The posts from Yrigoyen’s past that Lindsay is referring to resurfaced at the end of Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. While Kufrin had been disturbed by the posts, they were able to move past it and have remained primarily out of the spotlight until this latest controversy.

As to whether or not Kufrin and Yrigoyen have split or are on the verge of splitting, Lindsay is keeping quiet. She noted that this is “out of respect” for Kufrin, who is aware that she will have nothing to do with him.

She went on to say that based upon Yrigoyen’s actions it is very clear “who this man is,” which is, in her opinion is “a piece of sh*t.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kufrin has been very honest about the fact that she is struggling right now. In an episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast earlier this month, she said that she had been having lots of tough conversations with people in her life and that 2020 had been testing her a lot. She emphasized that the year had started out very positively but that she is in a much different place in her life now.