Alexa Collins Flaunts Her Fit Figure In A Red Crop Top & Jeans

In her latest Instagram share, blond bombshell Alexa Collins stunned her 1 million followers with a casual ensemble that showcased her fit figure. She shared a picture taken while she was outdoors, and there was a sidewalk behind her in the frame as well as a narrow road. She stood in front of an area filled with lush green shrubbery, and there were also a few trees in the distance, including one with delicate pink blossoms.

Alexa rocked an ensemble from the brand Revolve, who she made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. She flaunted her ample assets in a stunning red crop top that highlighted her curves to perfection. The top featured ruched detailing along the bust, and a small tie near her cleavage. Though not much of her actual cleavage was visible, there was still plenty of skin on display.

Thin spaghetti straps stretched over her shoulders, and the garment extended several inches below her breasts before ending, showing off some of her toned stomach. The red fabric had a subtle polka dot pattern that drew the eye in, and the piece fit her like a glove.

She paired the cropped look with some simple light-wash jeans. The jeans had a few embellishments along the pockets, and were snug without clinging too tightly to her toned thighs. The photo was cropped just above her knees, so not all of her legs were visible in the frame, but there was still plenty for her followers to admire.

Alexa kept her accessories simple, adding some earrings, a delicate necklace, and a silver watch on one wrist. Her blond locks were styled in soft waves, and she stared right at the camera with a seductive expression as the photo was captured.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the stunning shot, and the post received over 7,500 likes within one hour of going live. It also racked up 94 comments from her audience in the same brief time span.

“Super babe,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“That top looks really good on you!” another follower added.

“You are very beautiful,” a third fan remarked simply.

“For your sake I hope not. All your photos have been absolutely amazing lately. Simply gorgeous Alexa,” another follower commented, referring to the mention in Alexa’s caption about a potential storm.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Alexa shared another tantalizing snap. Instead of casual jeans, however, she rocked a smoking-hot white lace lingerie set that highlighted her figure to perfection. She posed in what looked like a bathroom, and revealed to her fans in the caption that she had just launched her own YouTube channel.