Herman Cain Dead, Former Presidential Candidate Dies From COVID-19

Herman Cain has died. The former United States presidential candidate died from COVID-19, according to a statement on his official website. Cain was 74 years old.

“You’re never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning. But we have no choice but to seek and find God’s strength and comfort to deal with it,” read the statement. “He’s entering the presence of the Savior he’s served as an associate minister at Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta for, and preparing for his reward.”

Cain Entered The Hospital In Early July For Treatment Of COVID-19

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Cain was hospitalized at an Atlanta-area hospital in early July after contracting the novel coronavirus, USA Today reported. He tested positive on June 29, which was nine days after he attended a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Tulsa, Oklahoma. For nearly three weeks, there was no information about his condition, and on July 27, his staff provided details via his Twitter account. The update said that the former presidential candidate had shown signs of recovery and that he was still receiving oxygen. While it noted his recovery would take some time, the tweet ended on a hopeful note.

As a stage 4 colon cancer survivor in his 70s, he was among the higher-risk categories for complications from the virus. Cain received his cancer diagnosis in 2006, and doctors gave him a 30 percent chance of survival. However, he beat the long odds and defeated cancer in 2007 after both chemotherapy and surgery to treat it.

According to the statement on his website, the one-time presidential hopeful’s family and staff chose not to provide detailed information on his battle with the illness because they did not think it was necessary. He had been healthy in recent years, and his doctors were hopeful he would make a full recovery.

Cain Ran For President In The 2012 Election

Scott Olson / Getty Images

The former CEO of Godfather’s Pizza entered the 2012 presidential election as a potential GOP candidate. CNN reported that he announced his candidacy on May 21, 2011. His run came after he lost in a 2004 United States Senate primary in Georgia, which was his only other political campaign. The businessman also famously argued against President Bill Clinton’s healthcare plan at a Kansas City, Missouri town hall in 1994.

During his presidential campaign, Cain released a memoir, This is Herman Cain! My Journey to the White House, in early October 2011. By late October, news surfaced that two female employees accused him of inappropriate behavior while he ran the National Restaurant Association. Cain denied the allegations, but the cases were settled, and he eventually admitted he had been aware of at least one of the settlements.

By mid-November, the Secret Service began providing protection. However, he officially dropped out of the race on December 3, 2001. Republican Mitt Romney went on to win the GOP’s nomination. Ultimately, the U.S. reelected President Barack Obama in 2012.