Herman Cain Dead, Former Presidential Candidate Dies From COVID-19

Herman Cain has died. The former United States presidential candidate died from COVID-19, according to a statement on his official website. Cain was 74 years old.

“You’re never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning. But we have no choice but to seek and find God’s strength and comfort to deal with it,” read the statement. “He’s entering the presence of the Savior he’s served as an associate minister at Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta for, and preparing for his reward.”

Herman Cain Entered The Hospital In Early July For Treatment Of COVID-19

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Cain was hospitalized at an Atlanta-area hospital in early July after contracting the novel coronavirus, USA Today reported. He tested positive on June 29, which was nine days after he attended a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Tulsa, Oklahoma. For nearly three weeks, there was no information about his condition, and on July 27, his staff provided details via his Twitter account. The update said that the former presidential candidate had shown signs of recovery and that he was still receiving oxygen. While it noted his recovery would take some time, the tweet ended on a hopeful note.

As a stage 4 colon cancer survivor in his 70s, he was among the higher-risk categories for complications from the virus. Cain received his cancer diagnosis in 2006, and doctors gave him a 30 percent chance of survival. However, he beat the long odds and defeated cancer in 2007 after both chemotherapy and surgery to treat it.

According to the statement on his website, the one-time presidential hopeful’s family and staff chose not to provide detailed information on his battle with the illness because they did not think it was necessary. He had been healthy in recent years, and his doctors were hopeful he would make a full recovery.