Naomi Osaka Hits Back At Critics Telling Her To Maintain Her ‘Innocent Image’

Naomi Osaka is letting the internet know that she can share her smoking hot bikini pics if she wants to. The tennis champ recently took to Twitter to voice her thoughts on people telling her to “maintain her innocence.”

“I just wanna say it’s creeping me out how many people are commenting @ me to maintain my innocent image and don’t try to be someone you’re not,” the athlete wrote.

However, she didn’t stop there, addressing the subject of anyone commenting on how someone should dress.

‘You don’t know me, I’m 22, I wear swimsuits to the pool. Why do you feel like you can comment on what I can wear?’ She tweeted.

Osaka’s response comes a few days after she shared a series of sizzling snaps to her Instagram page. In the images, she can be seen soaking up the sun in the backyard of her Florida home, where she’s currently spending her time, according to the Daily Mail.

Naomi looked stunning in a bright yellow two-piece swimsuit. The backdrop looked to be her garden, as a sea of greenery stretched out behind her. In one snap, she can be seen staring off to the side and placing one hand on her head, while the other hand gently rested on her thigh. She extended one leg out, which allowed her to showcase her killer curves. The tennis pro wore her hair down as she rocked long platinum braids.

The second snap captured Naomi as she enjoyed the sunshine. She had her head tilted towards the sun, allowing the rays to cascade over her face. Her hand was gently placed on her thigh, bending her knee once again to display her amazing figure.

She posted the pics with the caption: “Welp mornin’ to you I guess”, along with the emoji of a sun.

Despite the negative attention that the 22-year-old seems to have received from the bikini pics, the post looked to be a massive hit with her fans. More than 147, 000 have double-tapped the post while over 2400 left comments, including fellow star, Haily Bieber. Many took to the comments section to show their support for Namoi.

“You’re beautiful don’t listen to people,” one follower wrote.

“You look amazing! Work it!” another commented.

“Looking like a snack,” a third fan gushed.

This isn’t the first time that Naomi has faced backlash. In 2018, she shot to fame after beating Serena Williams in the final of the US Open, a match which was surrounded by controversy. However, as previously reported by The Inquistr, Naomi has now surpassed Serena as the highest-paid female athlete.