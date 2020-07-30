Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Enviable Figure While Modeling Swimsuits From Her Beachwear Brand

Actress Elizabeth Hurley is known by her her roles in such movies and Bedazzled and Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery. She also owns a swimwear company, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, and occasionally it will take to Instagram to share snapshots that feature her wearing some of the items available from the online store. On Thursday, the company uploaded an post that saw Elizabeth looking smoking hot wearing not one, but three items from her brand.

Elizabeth rocked a tiny bikini in the first picture. The skimpy set had a blue and white pattern. The top had classic triangle-shaped cups and the bottoms were a skimpy, low-rise style. She also sported a sheer, turquoise cover-up. The number featured a low drawstring, which tied loosely around her hips. The actress color coordinated the photo, as she stood in front of a pair of decorative wooden doors painted with a teal color.

The 55-year-old celebrity stood with one leg to the side as she faced the camera and smiled. While she wore a cover-up, plenty of her incredible body was on display. With her hair falling in waves over her shoulders, she smiled for the camera.

In the second snapshot, Elizabeth wore a cover-up much like the one in the first image. The piece was light blue and featured a butterfly pattern on it. She appeared to be standing on a deck that was several yards from from a lake.

Elizabeth rocked a one-piece teal swimsuit for the final photo. The sexy number featured a plunging neckline that put her cleavage on display. Two thin straps at the bottom of the neckline all called attention to her flat abs and hourglass shape. Moderately high-cut legs showed off her shapely hips. She gazed at the camera with a serious expression as her highlighted hair blew in the wind. Elizabeth was standing near a lake, which happened to matched the color of her bathing suit.

The company announced a sale it was having in the caption.

Many of the comments came from Elizabeth’s admirers, who raved over how hot she looked.

“Wow you like fine wine you get better with age,” quipped one fan.

“You are excessively attractive. The way you smile makes me weak Your [sic] good looks are always a pleasure to see,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“Still a super beautiful woman and very sexy figure,” commented a third follower.

“Amazing… you look fantastic in everything,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Just yesterday, Elizabeth showed off her seemingly ageless figure in a snap that saw her baring her chest under a lace top while wearing a pair of bikini bottoms.