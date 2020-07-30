Kindly Myers Sizzles In Semi-Sheer Lingerie On Instagram

Kindly Myers took to her Instagram account to share another sizzling photo that captured her in a revealing lingerie set. The update was shared to her feed mid-morning on Thursday, and it proved to be a hit with her two million-plus fans.

The image captured the model posed inside and a geotag in the upload indicated that she was in Nashville, Tennessee. She sat on top of a wood table that boasted a dark wash and the wall behind her was painted a crisp white color, while a photo of a bull hung directly behind her. Kindly sat on the surface and faced her derriere toward the camera while clad in a skimpy lingerie set that showcased her fit figure.

On her upper-half, she rocked a bra that boasted a light brown hue. The cups of the piece were decorated with white and brown polka-dots while the area underneath was made of sheer material, which exposed her skin underneath. The garment’s sexy cut also allowed Kindly to show off her trim midsection and the tattoo on her ribs. Only a portion of the front of the bra was able to be seen, and it possessed a halterneck cut that also left her arms and shoulders bare.

On her lower half, Kindly sported a pair of matching bottoms that were constructed of the same semi-sheer material as the bottom of her bra. The panties featured a thick, velvet band that was worn high on her hips, accentuating her tiny midsection and waist. The back was adorned with a textured pattern, and its cheeky cut treated Kindly’s audience to a glimpse of her peachy posterior and shapely thighs.

Kindly styled her long, blond tresses with a side part and added some loose waves to the body of her hair. The majority of her mane tumbled down her back and nearly hit the table that she was sitting on. The model kept her caption simple and tagged her photographer to credit him for the photo.

As of this writing, the image has already accrued over 1,500 likes and 60-plus comments from fans. Most Instagrammers were quick to rave over her fit figure while a few more dropped a line to let her know that they are big fans.

“I get it…. you don’t have to explain…. you are amazing looking..” one follower gushed with the addition of a few flame emoji.

“Well now, you definitely have it! Thank you immensely for sharing what you got with all of us, including me,” a second wrote.

“Well you definitely got it and everyone would like to get some, lol gorgeous my dear!!!!!!” a third raved.