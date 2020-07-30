Lauren Dascalo Flaunts Curves In Green Cut-Out Bodysuit & Heeled Boots For Mirror Selfies

Lauren Dascalo turned up the heat to the max in a new Instagram post on Wednesday evening. The model shared a series of mirror selfies on her feed where she rocked a green bodysuit with cut-outs that flaunted her best assets. Her sexy look left little to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

Lauren’s forest green, ribbed one-piece featured a sleeveless cut and a low-scooping neckline that provided little coverage for her ample cleavage. She appeared to have skipped a bra with her outfit, as the skintight fabric clung to her bust and exposed a small bit of sideboob.

On one side, the bodysuit had two cut-outs divided by a belt with gold ring. The design reached from her tummy to her back, so her toned abs were on display. The belt rested on the smallest part of the babe’s waist and hugged her hourglass figure closely.

The lower half of Lauren’s suit was designed V-shape, so the sides came up very high above her hips to fully expose her long, lean legs. The skimpy thong completely exposed her pert derriere.

Lauren finished off her outfit with a dainty rust-colored necklace and a pair of calf-high leather or pleather heeled boots in white. She styled her hair in a high ponytail, with a few strands left out to frame her face.

The photos showed Lauren standing in a long hallway in front of a tall wooden-framed mirror. Light appeared to be shining down on the model from off-camera as the rays caused her tan skin to radiantly glow.

In one photo, the stunner arched her back and angled her booty out in a way that emphasized her figure. She pulled up one side of her bodysuit to expose even more skin as she pursed her lips for the camera.

The second image showed Lauren from head-on as she shifted her weight to the other hip. She pointed her toes in a way that elongated her pins.

Finally, in the third shot, she popped one foot out and turned to the side to better show off her backside. She pushed her chest out and held her phone in front of her face.

The post received more than 22,000 likes and nearly 500 comments in under a day as fans showered the model with praise in the comments section.

“Baby girl you just keep getting hotter,” one fan said.

“Giving major 70s vibes and I love it,” another user added with a heart-eye emoji.

“Perfection at its best,” a third user wrote.

Lauren’s fans know that she can pull off any look, even with barely any clothing. In another post, she went topless with a blue thong as she cradled a coconut.