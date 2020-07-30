Toni Braxton Shares Family Photo Following Sister Tamar’s Hospitalization

Toni has broken her silence after her sister was hospitalized following a possible suicide attempt.

Toni Braxton took to Instagram this week to break her silence and share a sweet family photo in the wake of her sister Tamar Braxton’s hospitalization earlier this month. The “Un-Break My Heart” singer posted the throwback snap of happier times to social media on Wednesday, July 29, around two weeks after Tamar was found unresponsive in a hotel room and rushed to hospital.

The photo, which can be seen via Toni’s Instagram account here, showed the star as she posed with the “My Man” singer and their sisters and Braxton Family Values co-stars, Traci, Towanda, and Trina, as well as their mom Evelyn.

The ladies were all dressed in black in the photo, though the former The Real co-host rocked a white top over her black ensemble that appeared to be tied at the waist. Several of the Braxtons, including Toni and her mom, wore baseball caps with the words “the devil is a lie” written across the front while they all matched with large hoop earrings.

In the caption, Toni opened up to her 3.4 million followers about how much her siblings mean to her.

“Family is everything! Especially sisters!” she captioned the snap.

Plenty of fans flocked to the comments section to share their well wishes for the star during such a difficult time.

Todd Williamson / Getty Images

“We love you Queen stay strong bby,” one fan told her with a yellow heart emoji.

“Hugs and Prayers,” another person said.

“Praying for the fam,” a third comment read.

“STAND STRONG MY BEAUTIFUL SISTAS,” a fourth person commented in all caps.

Toni’s upload has received more than 141,000 likes and over 2,600 comments. It came after Towanda, Traci, and Trina all shared posts for their sibling over the past couple of weeks as she recovers.

The post marked the first time Toni has spoken publicly about her sisters since Tamar was rushed to the hospital for what’s widely been reported as a possible suicide attempt. An update has since confirmed that the TV personality is awake and communicating with those around her, but was still working on her mental health and, at the time, remained under a very close watch by her doctors.

But while Toni decided to stay quiet on social media for a while, she’s has been firmly by her sibling’s side. The Sun published photos of the R&B superstar arriving at a Los Angeles hospital shortly after the “Blind” singer was hospitalized earlier this month after she was found by her boyfriend David Adefeso.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.