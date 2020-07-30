‘RHOBH’ Fans React To Dorit Kemsley’s ‘Casual’ Chanel Outfit For Girls’ Night Out In Rome

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star went all out for what was supposed to be a low-key night.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are reacting to the over-the-top designer outfit Dorit Kemsley wore during a cast trip to Italy, after telling co-star Kyle Richards she was dressing down.

The 44-year-old mom of two, who is known for her jaw-dropping outfits and complex hairstyles, stunned in head-to-toe Chanel after teasing that she would be dressing “casual” for a group dinner during the ladies’ first night in Rome. Ahead of the meetup, Dorit told Kyle that she would be chill by just wearing a white top, black pants, and a flat boot as the women all agreed to keep things low-key.

On Instagram, Kyle shared a photo of the cast — sans late arrivals Denise Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke — as they posed in their dinner outfits. In the pic, which can be seen below, all of the RHOBH ladies were wearing black outfits with boots for their first night out after their long flight to Rome from California.

In the caption to the pic, the Bravo veteran referenced Dorit’s comment about how she would be dressing casually while actually doing the opposite. In comments to the post, many RHOBH fans agreed that Dorit went overboard with her dinner look.

“I like Dorit but she tries too hard on her style,” one commenter wrote.

“It’s right out of a print ad!” another replied.

“Hahha sorry but that look of hers is ridiculous!” a third follower wrote.

“Dorit looks straight from the cast of [Orange Is the New Black],” another added.

Dorit also shared an Instagram post of her outfit, seen here, in which she tagged Chanel’s official page as well as her styling team.

“Chanel mall cop reporting #RHOBH duty,” the Beverly Beach founder captioned the post.

Dorit’s head-to-toe designer look was teased last fall by Bravo.com when the Rome trip was filmed. The site shared Instagram snaps of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s cotton canvas logo crop top from the famed fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2019 collection, paired with coordinating pants, a turtleneck, fingerless gloves with “COCO” across the knuckles, and platform boots.

The look was previously debuted by Kaia Gerber on the runway, but Dorit went all out with her hair as well by rocking a low bun with a stylish headband and pearl-encrusted embellishments along her hairline.

But while fans had been given a head’s up on Dorit’s outfit months ago, no one knew that she had pulled it together behind the scenes while pretending she would be wearing something simple.