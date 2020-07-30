MLB’s Joe Kelly Punishment Is ‘Tough But Fair,’ Analyst Says

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly was suspended eight games earlier this week after throwing at a couple of Houston Astros players. While most of the baseball world has been up in arms over the length of the suspension, Bleacher Report‘s Zachary Rymer wrote on Wednesday that while the punishment was tough, it was also fair.

Kelly put himself in the middle of the first big on-field controversy of the 2020 season when he threw pitches to both Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa that came dangerously close to hitting them. After one particular fastball that hit 96 miles per hour on the radar gun just over Bregman’s head, Kelly and the opposing dugout began angrily yelling at one another. Eventually, both benches cleared and it appeared MLB was about to have its first fist brawl of the coronavirus era.

Eventually, things calmed down enough that the game was able to be finished. Before Kelly went back to the Dodgers dugout, he could be seen making faces and yelling at opposing players. It’s thought his behavior after the pitches were thrown is what led to his eight-game suspension. it also led to manager Dave Roberts and Astros manager Dusty Baker both being suspended for one game. Roberts served out his suspension on Thursday night. Kelly is appealing.

Rymer pointed out that even in a 162 game season, the length of Kelly’s ban would be considered long. In 2020, it’s the equivalent of more than 20 contests. For a situation where Kelly didn’t hit either of the players he aimed at.

ICYMI: Joe Kelly vs. the Astros last night. pic.twitter.com/704pdz5USr — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 29, 2020

The analyst also acknowledged there’s some apparent hypocrisy at play here. Kelly and others around the league have expressed dismay over the fact that the Astros were caught stealing signs from opponents during the 2017 season – a year in which they won the World Series – and not a single member of the roster had to miss any subsequent time.

Commissioner Rob Manfred allowed them to avoid punishment, in order to tell the whole truth about their cheating.

In spring training so many pitchers voiced their intention of hitting Bregman, Correa, Jose Altuve, and others that the league preemptively said if beanballs were thrown, the punishment would be severe.

Rymer said that this week, Manfred followed through on that threat with Kelly. That’s why the analyst isn’t outraged over the pitcher’s ban. It was to be expected that it would be harsher than what has been handed down before for similar situations.

The analyst said the league has now made its point. He added that rightly or wrongly, it wants the 2017 scandal to stay in the past. It also doesn’t want any scenario where dozens of people are throwing punches in the middle of a pandemic.