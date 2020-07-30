Saffron Barker Sizzles In Dress With Thigh-High Slit During Greece Vacation

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant is currently overseas in Greece and has been regularly showing off her outfits during the trip, and didn’t disappoint her followers with her most recent post.

The 20-year-old stunned in a light yellow dress that appeared to have a floral pattern all over and thin straps. The garment was fairly low-cut and displayed her decolletage. Barker’s gown featured a thigh-high slit which helped show off more of her left leg. She completed the outfit with white heels. Barker styled her long wavy blond hair down and accessorized with a necklace featuring a heart pendant, rings, small earrings, and bracelets.

In the photo, the YouTuber — who boasts more than 2.4 million subscribers — posed by a staircase and next to a white lantern on the ground. Barker was surrounded by what looked to be a number of villas and a clear sky. She placed one foot forward and linked both her hands together. Barker tilted her head up slightly and looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she revealed this is her first holiday with her boyfriend Tyler. For her caption, Barker wished all her date nights were as stunning as the scenery from this night.

She geotagged her upload with Firá, Kikladhes, Greece, letting fans know where this snapshot was taken in the country.

In the span of three hours, Barker’s post racked up more than 107,000 likes and over 760 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“You are just stunning in every way,” one user wrote.

“SAFFRON SOMEONE IS VERY LUCKY TO HAVE YOU,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“Can I have some of your beauty please,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart emoji.

“Hope you and Tyler are having the best holiday ever,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Barker. On Wednesday, she and her beau were snapped sitting on an ATV in front of a clear blue sky. The duo protected the bottom half of their faces with bandanas and were clearly enjoying the warm weather. Barker was photographed wearing a dark green Calvin Klein bikini top paired with matching high-waisted bottoms. She paired her outfit with white, Converse-style sneakers and kept her nails short with a coat of white polish. Barker sported the majority of her long, wavy locks down with the rest clipped back for the occasion.