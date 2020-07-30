Donald Trump Suggests Delaying 2020 Presidential Election Over Vote-By-Mail Concerns

President Donald Trump said that the 2020 presidential election should be delayed. In a tweet raising concerns about voting by mail, Trump suggested putting the election off “until people can properly, securely and safely vote.”

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

In another tweet on his account, which he’d “pinned” (meaning that it’s at the top of his tweets, though he’d posted it 14 hours earlier), Trump showed a video from a local New York news station, in which a reporter and his team sent mock ballots in the mail, from locations across Philadelphia to a P.O. box they’d rented, to simulate ballots being mailed, and then documented how that turned out.

Check out this Mail-In Voting experiment by a local news station! pic.twitter.com/23tOdt1hYc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2020

For those unable to watch the video, the reporter initially found that “most” of the votes had apparently been “lost,” although they were later found, having been collected and kept “somewhere else” rather than in the P.O. box they’d rented. At the end of the experiment, three out of 100 ballots seemed to have simply disappeared.

The news report then goes no to note that different states have different rules about the deadline to request mail-in ballots, and the deadline by which they must be received, relative to the election date, in different states.

“So you can forgive the public for being a tad confused,” the reporter concluded.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, several states have attempted to expand access to voting by mail, in an effort to prevent having to place voters and poll workers into close contact with each other in order to vote in person.

Trump, however, has steadfastly opposed expanding the process, repeatedly claiming that it would open up the election to widespread fraud. Back in June, NPR News noted that he claimed that ballots would be stolen out of mailboxes; that expanded access to mail-in voting would help Democrats and hurt Republicans, despite supposed proof that the opposite is true; and that foreign countries would print up and send out “millions” of fraudulent mail-in ballots.

“IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES!” he tweeted.