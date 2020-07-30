‘General Hospital’ Star James Patrick Stuart Gets Overly Excited About Return In New Countdown Promo

'General Hospital' is back on Monday with new episodes.

The countdown has begun as General Hospital returns to ABC on Monday, August 3, with brand new episodes. The soap is gearing up with frequent promotion clips featuring many GH stars as they express their excitement about being back in the studio filming. The latest one was shared on the show’s social media channels on Thursday morning and it looks like James Patrick Stuart, who plays the role of Valentin Cassadine, was quite giddy about being back on screen.

Laura Wright (Carly Corinthos) was also in the cute video as she and Stuart played it up for fans. The duo appeared to be on the set of the MetroCourt. The actress was seen in the promo looking down at her phone when her co-star walked up to her and asked if she knew that General Hospital is back in production. She told him that she knew that. She then proceeded to announce that they will be back with all new episodes on Monday.

Stuart got super excited as he clenched his fists and smiled like a little boy and said, “It’s gonna be great!” Fans are also excited to have their favorite soap back on air. They loved seeing the actor play it up in this manner as well.

“Omg he’s so cute when he’s excited lol,” said a GH fan.

“I love seeing @japastu like that!!” another follower mentioned.

“Never heard him w such a high voice and smiling,” someone else noted.

They are certainly not used to seeing him this way as his villainous character on General Hospital seems to be a bit more uptight and always plotting and scheming. The last time viewers saw Valentin, he was involved with building his new business venture, Deception, with the help of Maxie, Lucy, and Sasha. He was actually trying to be a nice guy when he told Sasha that he sympathized with her about her breakup with Michael. He may even be the one who helps her with her seemingly cocaine addition that she is heading towards.

Wright looked lovely in the promo wearing a black and white printed dress with her curly blond hair straightened into her usual Carly hairstyle. Both actors appeared thrilled to be back on set.

General Hospital has been promoting their return ever since they announced that they were back filming. They are taking plenty of safety precautions to keep their crew safe. They had been on a 4-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the actors have returned and making these fun videos to get viewers geared up for next week.