Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Sources Allege ‘Damage Has Been Done’ With William And Kate

The author of a new book about the royals claimed that 'a lot of damage has been done' between the couples.

A new report has claimed that “a lot of damage has been done” between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and Prince William and Kate Middleton. That’s according to the co-author of the new book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, in which sources lifted the lid on the strained relationship between the brothers and their wives.

As shared by People this week, William and Kate allegedly “had a strained relationship with Meghan” right from the start of her and Harry’s relationship, as co-authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claimed that the mom of three didn’t do a lot to help close the widening gap between her husband, her brother-in-law, and the former Suits actress.

“Though it was not necessarily her responsibility, Kate did little to bridge the divide,” they claimed, amid reports Meghan’s Wikipedia page was changed mere days before her romance with the Queen’s grandson went public.

They also alleged that Meghan and the Duchess of Cambridge had some “awkward moments” together but denied media claims that there was serious bad blood between the two.

As for what really caused the divide between Harry and the King-to-be, a source alleged that the younger prince was supposedly very offended when his older brother told him he thought he was moving too fast with the actress when they first started dating in June 2016.

Stephen Pond / Getty Images

According to the insider, he told the Duke of Sussex he should “take as much time as you need to get to know this girl,” though Harry supposedly didn’t exactly react too well to his now wife being referred to as “this girl” by his sibling.

Another source alleged that he was “pissed off that his brother would ask such a thing.”

“This totally sums them up as people — William the calm and rational one, and Harry, who can’t help but take things far too personally,” they said.

The distance between the formally close siblings has been widely reported over the past few years and only intensified after Harry and Meghan got married in May 2018.

The new book also suggested that the couple may never return to their royal duties after they stepped back from their roles and left the U.K. to settle with their 1-year-old son Archie in Los Angeles.

Neither Harry nor Megan were interviewed for Finding Freedom. A previously issued statement from the couple read, “This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting.”