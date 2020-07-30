Donny Osmond Remembers Regis Philbin: ‘A True Class Act’

The entertainer shared a video clip of a 'Live' appearance and a very important lesson taught to him by the television legend.

Donny Osmond remembered the late Regis Philbin via a throwback Instagram video and a lengthy caption shared with his 207,000 followers. In the post, he revealed an embarrassing experience and how he overcame it during an appearance on Live with Regis and Kathie Lee. He also shared how the legendary television personality taught him a lesson in grace and moving forward no matter what the circumstances, calling him “a true class act.”

The undated clip featured Donny performing his own take on a memorable song from the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Donny starred in the musical in the lead role of Joseph for an astonishing 2,000 performances.

Donny wore a suit jacket and pants for his performance and paired that with a white button-down shirt. His hair was cut into a mullet, a fashionable style for men during that era. As he sat at the piano, with Regis and Kathie Lee leaning on the instrument next to him, Donny stated that he would be adding his own twist to the tune, which had to be sung in a very exact, specific way for the play.

In the midst of performing “Any Dream Will Do,” Donny forgot the words.

Regis joked, “he knows it on stage, he gets here…” to which Kathie Lee responded jokingly, “Regis leave him alone.”

Donny then quipped to the host, “shut up” as Regis smiled.

In a lengthy caption that accompanied the video, Donny said that he felt that Regis was the king of improvising and making any situation work.

He honored the television legend by stating Regis would have perhaps responded in the same manner if it were he who made an error during a live television performance. Donny then remarked he couldn’t believe his response to the comment about his obvious gaffe. He was grateful that he was allowed to go with his mistake, and in the end, make the appearance work.

The singer’s fans were thrilled Donny shared the clip. They responded positively with their own feelings regarding the passing of the daytime talk personality.

“Beautiful song and I love reading and listening to the interactions of everyone with Regis. He always had a smile to share,” remarked one fan.

“This is such a beautiful performance, despite the mistake!!! You rock and I loved Regis. Thanks for sharing, D.O.!!” said a second follower.

“Big shoulders and mullets… but that voice… it’s timeless! U and the beautiful gift you share with the world! Thank you!” commented a third Instagram user.

“You always seem to bring a smile to my face. I’ve watched this video clip at least 5 times so far. It has been sad to think that he is gone,” explained a fourth fan.