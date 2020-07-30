Kelly Clarkson Updates Fans After California Earthquake: ‘My Children Are In My Arms’

Kelly opened up about how her kids reacted to the magnitude 4.2 tremor that hit the San Fernando area.

Kelly Clarkson shared an update with her 12.2 million Twitter followers early on Thursday, July 30, as she let her followers know she and her kids were doing okay following an earthquake in California. The Voice coach posted a sweet message to her account shortly after the tremor hit as she revealed the adorable way her children, 6-year-old daughter River Rose and 4-year-old son Remington, reacted to it.

Kelly shared that she was holding the youngsters close after they woke up early because they felt the ground move.

“My children are in my arms and we are awake too early because of that earthquake but now they’re discussing how their ninja skills would totally help in this time,” she wrote on the social media site with a sideways crying laughing face and a sassy hand emoji.

But fortunately, despite the scary circumstances, Kelly — who recently teared up as she spoke about parenthood on her talk show with her fellow American Idol winner Jordin Sparks — told fans that the two were both very brave and were actually more interested in learning about what had happened than being afraid of the natural phenomenon.

“I’m just happy they’re more interested and curious about it and less scared. Hallelujah!” she said.

The Independent reported that the earthquake was a magnitude 4.2 tremor and affected the San Fernando area. It struck shortly before 4:30 a.m. local time.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Plenty of fans replied to Kelly’s tweet to let her know that they were happy she and her kids were safe and sound, while others shared their own experiences feeling the tremor on the West Coast.

“I’m coming over to hide behind them and their mad skills next time,” one person joked.

“Glad y’all are safe! Those things are scary and it’s good the kids aren’t thinking too much about it,” another Twitter user told The Kelly Clarkson Show host.

“Boo, shaky awakening, but whew, you, River, and Remy are safe! I hope things have calmed down now, and y’all can get rested,” a third person responded.

Kelly’s latest sweet message on the social media site came shortly after she got very candid in another message posted online just last week.

In it, she touched on her difficult past few months as she seemingly hinted at her divorce from her husband of around seven years, River and Remington’s father, Brandon Blackstock.

The “I Dare You” singer gave a shout out to the big name guests who appeared on her talk show as she admitted that the past year had been “challenging, overwhelming & sometimes it feels like hope is lost,” though she kept things positive as she reflected on all the people she’s met.