Madi Edwards Flaunts Cleavage In Tight, Floral-Print Dress

Social media influencer and model Madi Edwards took to Instagram to share a stunning new upload that showed her in a floral-print dress. The July 29 update consisted of five photos that showed Madi in the same skimpy attire.

The first photo in the deck captured Madi posed outside on a beautiful day with a bright blue sky shining overhead. She sat on the outer edge of a stone fountain, with the water feature at her back. The outdoor area also boasted a large building and several lush green trees and bushes. Madi looked off to the side and wore a smile on her face. She held a beautiful bouquet of pink and yellow flowers in her hands and opted for a dress to match.

A tag in the caption revealed that her sexy choice of attire was from Revolve. She opted for a curve-hugging dress that possessed a cream background and a floral-print pattern with green, orange, and pink flowers. The garment had a plunging neckline that flaunted her bronzed cleavage, and its sweetheart cut gave her look a very feminine feel. The piece had loose sleeves that fell near her bicep, and the middle of the frock fit snugly on her torso. The snapshot was cropped near her thighs and teased a glimpse of her tanned legs.

The second image in the series showed Madi in the same spot, but she altered her pose slightly. The model directed her attention in front of her and flashed her pearly whites for the camera. Madi flaunted her ample bust again, an NSFW look that was hard to ignore.

She styled her hair with a middle part and pulled it back in a low bun, while a few highlighted locks framed her face. Madi added several accessories to her look, including a pair of hoop earrings, and she also rocked a gold necklace with an “M” charm on the front. To complete her look, she added several bracelets on both wrists.

The last three pictures in the set showed her from various angles, including a close-up of the bouquet in the last image.

The post has already amassed over 11,000 likes and 100-plus comments from her adoring fans. Most of them were quick to compliment her fit figure, while a few more simply used emoji.

“Obsessed with this and YOU,” one follower complimented with a single smiley face emoji.

“Gorgeoussss. Love you so much” a second fan gushed.

“You are a bomb,” another social media user chimed in with the addition of a heart-eye emoji.

“YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL OMG,” a fourth admirer exclaimed.