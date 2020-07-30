NeNe Leakes Spills Secrets About ‘RHOA’ Return: ‘I’m Still In A Holding Pattern’

The 'RHOA' star is speaking out.

NeNe Leakes has spoken out about her potential return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 13. It’s been well-documented that the reality star is yet to officially sign on the dotted line to appear on upcoming episodes of the Bravo reality show, but the outspoken TV personality has now denied that she’s the reason things have been delayed.

The former The New Normal actress got candid about her negotiations with those behind the scenes during an Instagram Live session on July 29 where she told her 3.6 million followers that she is currently “still in a holding pattern” when it comes to a contract to appear in new episodes.

“It’s not me, it’s them,” NeNe claimed per Screen Rant, as many of RHOA‘s sister shows, including the New Jersey and New York versions, get back to filming in the wake of the pandemic.

She then went on to claim that she’s allegedly “been dealing with this going back and forth” when it comes to her contract for several seasons now and once again made it clear that she wasn’t to blame for things taking so long amid claims she’s been holding out.

“I know a lot of people think it’s me, ‘NeNe holds out to the last minute,'” she said, but pointed out that “a negotiation does take time, but I can’t move their pens any faster than they move them. I can’t make their emails work.”

Randy Shropshire / Getty Images

Also in her most recent live stream session, the outspoken star hit back at those who called her out for leaving halfway through the latest reunion, which saw her and her co-stars Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, and Eva Marcille Sterling (who’s now left the series) discuss the drama with each other and Andy Cohen via video call in line with social distancing guidelines.

After things got a little heated during the second of three parts, NeNe left the chat part way through — something she defended this week.

“I closed my computer early, and rightfully so,” she hit back.

There’s been much speculation over whether or not NeNe will actually appear on any further episodes of RHOA over the past few weeks.

Earlier this month, it was reported that producers were allegedly looking for new ladies to join the show amid rumors Drew Sidora and LaToya Ali were supposedly being considered as new cast members.

NeNe has been a staple on the series ever since it first debuted on Bravo back in 2008. She’s appeared as a main cast member from seasons 1 to 7 but then only appeared as a guest during 8. She then returned to the show full time from 10 to 12, but could potentially be on the outs again for 13 if her recent Instagram Live session is anything to go by.