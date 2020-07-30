Tahlia Skaines Bares Booty In New Instagram Snap

Tahlia Skaines tantalized her 538,000 Instagram followers with a brand-new update. The 23-year-old model showed off her perky derriere and insanely toned figure in a new snapshot uploaded Thursday, July 3o, in a provocative lingerie set.

The steamy snap showed Tahlia lounging on her bed, dressed in her underwear. She laid on her front and propped herself up with the use of her arms. One of her legs was straightened, while the other was bent with the foot resting on the opposite thigh. The angle exposed her pert derrière, which made many viewers happy. She held up her phone in front of her face and gazed at the screen as she took the selfie.

In the post, Tahlia wore a sexy mint two-piece lingerie set. From what was visible, the top seemingly boasted a deep neckline that exposed her decolletage. Her pose and the tight fit of the garment made her cleavage look more prominent. The thick straps clung to her lean shoulders, accentuating her slim arms.

She sported a teeny thong that showcased her pert backside. It was presumably high-waisted with high leg cuts that highlighted her curvy hips. The undergarment seemed ta have been made of soft cotton material with a thick, stretchable waistband.

Tahlia wore her long platinum blond locks in a center part and styled into a low ponytail. Some shorts strands along the front were left untied and framed her face. She accessorized with a pair of dangling earrings and nothing else and painted her freshly-manicured nails a tan color.

In the caption, Tahlia asked her fans to guess what she drank. In the snapshot, a wine glass was found on the carpeted floor, just beside her bed.

As usual, many of her avid admirers adored the new update. In less than a day, the post racked up more than 6,400 likes and an upward of 120 comments. Fans and followers from all over the globe flocked to the comments section to write various messages for the model. Some others were not so confident using words to express their thoughts and decided to use emoji instead.

“It can be wine or water. Well, I am not sure if that is an alcoholic drink. If so, you got the clearest wine ever. You are so beautiful,” one of her fans wrote, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“What a hottie! I love that color on you. I am going to go with water. It has no bubbles,” gushed another admirer.

“Well, maybe it’s vodka? You are so hot and flawless! Would kill to have a body like yours,” a third social media user commented.