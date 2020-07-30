‘Double Shot At Love’ Star B-Lashes Is Smoking Hot In Pink Bikini

A Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny star Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz showed off her bikini body in a pink swimsuit in a new Instagram upload. The reality television star, who can be seen on the MTV series starring Jersey Shore: Family Vacation celebs Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino looked smoking hot in a solo pic, where she displayed her fine form for the camera.

The image was tagged at being shot at the Capri Hotel in Southhampton, New York. The location is a boutique hotel that features a stunning pool, as seen in the photo. In the caption of the pic, Brittani stated, “Hampton vibe.”

Brittani’s overall look was chic and pool-ready. The top of her hot pink swimwear featured cups that had a ribbed diagonal detail. It was shaped in the style of a bra and featured underwire cups that pushed her breasts up. Across the center of the garment was a thick seam.

The bottom of her bathing suit lay high on her hips. It too featured a thick band detail at the waist, which was high and stopped just below her belly button.

To complete her overall look, Brittani wore a colorful headscarf that was fashioned across her head, covering her scalp. Although it was unclear in the photo, the scarf was likely tied at the back of her head and hung down her back as that is the style for that type of headwear. Brittani wore oversized sunglasses. She held them onto her face with her left hand. In her right hand, she held what appeared to be an icy drink with a lemon slice.

The TV personality wore a multitude of necklaces on her neck, including a red horn called a cornicello. It is typically worn by those of Italian descent as a talisman to ensure personal safety.

Seated crossed-legged at the 4-foot end of the stunning outdoor pool, the reality television star displayed a body that was tanned and tones. Brittani chose a yellow and white striped towel to enhance the deep golden color of her skin. Alongside her were sparking, rhinestone slides.

Brittani’s fans adored the image.

“Yes!!! All about that Hampton vibe girl!!” said one follower.

“You are looking so great!!! Keep it up!” stated a second fan, followed by two fire emoji.

“Everything about this, just everything,” exclaimed a third Instagram user of the dramatic pic.

“You are such a babe,” said a fourth fan.