‘Double Shot At Love’ Star B-Lashes Is Smoking Hot In Pink Bikini

A Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny star Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz showed off her bikini body in a pink swimsuit in a new Instagram upload. The reality television star — who can be seen on the MTV series starring Jersey Shore: Family Vacation celebs Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino — looked smoking hot in a solo pic, where she displayed her fine form for the camera.

The image was tagged at the Capri Hotel in Southampton, New York. The location is a boutique hotel that features a stunning pool, as seen in the photo.

Brittani’s overall look was chic and pool-ready. The top of her hot pink swimwear had cups separated in the middle with a unique spaced detail. Her bikini top mimicked a bra style and featured an underwire design that pushed her breasts up. Across the center of the cups ran a thick seam.

The bottom of her bathing suit sat high on her hips. It had a thick waistband, which rested just below her navel.

To complete her overall look, Brittani wore a vibrant headscarf featuring turquoise, magenta and gold colors. Brittani also sported oversized sunglasses. She held onto the frame with her left hand. In her right hand, she held what appeared to be an icy drink with a citrus slice.

The TV personality wore a multitude of necklaces, including a pendant of a red horn, called a cornicello. It is typically worn by those of Italian descent as a talisman to ensure personal safety.

Seated crossed-legged at the 4-foot end of the stunning outdoor pool, the reality television star displayed a body that was tanned and toned. Brittani chose a yellow and white striped towel that complemented the deep golden color of her skin. Alongside her were sparking, rhinestone slides.

Brittani’s fans adored the image.

“Yes!!! All about that Hampton vibe girl!!” said one follower.

“You are looking so great!!! Keep it up!” stated a second fan, followed by two fire emoji.

“Everything about this, just everything,” exclaimed a third Instagram user of the dramatic pic.

“You are such a babe,” said a fourth fan.