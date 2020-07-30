‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap: Sally Collapses & Steffy Whimpers In Pain

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, July August 28 features Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) who roasted Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) for lying to everyone for months. The soap opera also showed Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) in immense pain after she woke up after the accident, per Soaps.

An Unexpected Health Crisis

Wyatt was fuming after Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) told him that Sally had been faking her terminal illness with the help of Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz). The redhead wanted to explain why she decided to take such a drastic course of action.

The designer’s world fell apart after Wyatt dumped her for Flo again. She was having some worrying symptoms and went to see the doctor. She started formulating the plan after seeing Katie Logan (Heather Tom) at the hospital. She saw how concerned Katie was and realized that she could capitalize on people’s sympathy. The redhead claimed that she would take it all back if she could but it was too late for that now.

Sally asked Wyatt not to involve the authorities, according to the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps. She only wanted to spend more time with him after he betrayed her. She needed some compassion from him, but was only able to get it when she revealed that she was dying.

Flo interjected and reminded Wyatt that Sally had not changed. She was planning on getting pregnant with his child just to keep him. Sally started to cry and asked for forgiveness. She claimed that Wyatt forgot about the promises he made her including marriage and children.

“I just didn’t want to be alone anymore. I love you so much, Wyatt,” Sally begged. Suddenly, Sally collapsed after appealing to her former fiancé.

Gilles Toucas / CBS

Steffy’s Condition

Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) told Steffy that she suffered serious abrasions and contusions from the accident. The Bold and the Beautiful showed that he also had some good news.

“You’re awake, alert; that’s a very good sign,” he assured his patient, before telling her that he needed her to get some more x-rays to provide a fuller picture.

Steffy soon discovered that she couldn’t take a deep breath without it resulting in severe pain. She whimpered in agony as she tried to breathe. Finn thought that she may have fractured ribs. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) asked the doctor to prescribe something for her pain.

After Ridge left the room to confront Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), Finn gave Steffy pain meds through her IV to help ease her discomfort.

Outside the room, Ridge blasted Bill and blamed him for the state that his daughter was in. He was upset that Bill was still at the hospital.