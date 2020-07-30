WWE News: Reported Plans For Dominik’s Debut Match Revealed

According to Sportskeeda‘s Tom Colohue, Dominik Mysterio could be set to make his WWE in-ring debut at the next pay-per-view. However, the nature of his match reportedly hinges on whether or not Rey Mysterio will sign another contract.

Dominik has played some part in the ongoing feud his father and his rivals on the red brand. It is likely that he will face one of the former two superstars in some capacity, but Colohue speculates that the company is considering a couple of options.

“The Mysterios vs. Rollins & Murphy feud is really up in the air at the minute. It is currently on the SummerSlam agenda to have Rey and Dominik Mysterio against Seth Rollins and Murphy. However, that really depends on if Rey Mysterio signs a new deal. It’s also possible that we could see Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins in a singles match, but that would be done as a way to convince Rey Mysterio, by saying that here, ‘we’re pushing your son’.”

Dominik was involved in a beatdown segment with his father’s enemies on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw. While this pointed toward an upcoming match, it may also have been the company’s way of trying to encourage his dad to sign a new deal.

The legendary luchador is technically a free agent at the moment, but officials want the veteran to put pen to paper for the next several years. The negotiations have reportedly been held up due to the length and financial package of the proposed contract.

Dominik’s future has also been part of the reported negotiations. It is believed that his father wants to ensure that he’ll have a secure future in the company. Officials are supposedly high on the rookie, however, and they see a lot of potential in father-son storylines.

Dominik isn’t officially a signed employee at the time of this writing, so it’s entirely possible that he can join another promotion with his dad. AEW officials have already stated their interest in signing the veteran, and they’d probably be willing to offer a deal to Dominik as well.

Mysterio is currently out of action after losing his eye as part of a storyline at Extreme Rules. The angle gives the promotion a chance to write him off of television should he decide to part ways with them. They also left the door open for a potential return, and if that happens, he might team with his son at one of the biggest shows of the year.